Steelers Signing DB Cameron McCutcheon To Futures Deal

Per Ray Fittipaldo, the Steelers are signing DB Cameron McCutcheon to a futures contract.
McCutcheon, 24, signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent on a three-year, $2.6 million contract following the 2023 draft. He was let go at the end of camp and was brought back to the practice squad for the season.
He signed a futures deal with the Rams last offseason but was released again at the end of training camp.
McCutcheon has yet to appear in an NFL game.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!