Steelers Signing DB Cameron McCutcheon To Futures Deal

Per Ray Fittipaldo, the Steelers are signing DB Cameron McCutcheon to a futures contract.

McCutcheon, 24, signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent on a three-year, $2.6 million contract following the 2023 draft. He was let go at the end of camp and was brought back to the practice squad for the season.

He signed a futures deal with the Rams last offseason but was released again at the end of training camp.

McCutcheon has yet to appear in an NFL game.