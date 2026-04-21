NBC Hiring Mike Tomlin For ‘Football Night In America’

According to Andrew Marchand, former Steelers HC Mike Tomlin will join NBC this upcoming season for their Football Night In America show.

He’s likely viewed as the replacement for Tony Dungy, whose contract was not renewed after this year. FNIA is NBC’s pregame show for Sunday Night Football.

Tomlin was expected to take a media job after stepping away from the Steelers, as he’s been in high demand from the major networks for years.

Marchand says FOX showed interest as well but NBC had the biggest role available.

Just like former Steelers HC Bill Cowher, Tomlin will have a stint in media for at least a time. Cowher never returned to the sidelines despite occasional speculation and pushes from other teams, and it remains to be seen whether Tomlin views TV as a break or a new career.

There was a report that Tomlin would prefer to coach for a warm-weather team at his next stop, which led to some dot-connecting to the Dolphins. However, it appears that that will be in 2027 at the earliest.

Tomlin, 54, was hired as the Steelers’ head coach back in 2007 and managed to win a Super Bowl in just his second year with the franchise.

The Steelers have been to two Super Bowls under Tomlin and won once. He also has never had a losing season as an NFL coach.

In total, Tomlin has a career record of 193-114-2 (.628 winning percentage), which includes 13 playoff appearances in 19 seasons. His playoff record is 8-12.

We’ll have more on Tomlin as the news is available.