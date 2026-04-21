Steelers Owner On Aaron Rodgers: ‘He’s Kind Of Told Us His Time Frame… I Think We’ll Have An Answer Soon’

Earlier this week, it was reported Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers has not informed the team whether he’s planning to play in 2026 or retire.

Steelers owner Art Rooney II previously said he expected Rodgers to make a decision by the draft, but that seems out of the picture with the first round starting Thursday.

Appearing on WDVE radio, Rooney gave an update on the situation and said they are have remained in communication with Rodgers. Rooney mentioned they have an idea of what Rodgers’ timeline is and expects a final decision to be made soon.

“I wish I could tell you we’re at the end of the discussion, but we’re still talking to Aaron and he’s still deciding what he wants to do,” Rooney said. “I think we’re close. He’s kind of told us his time frame and what he’s going to be up to over the next couple of weeks. I think we’ll have an answer soon, let’s put it that way.”

Rooney didn’t offer many other details about Rodgers’ timeline but noted it was “warm” to say they expect some more clarity by the start of OTAs on May 18th.

Rodgers, 42, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that included over $100 million guaranteed in 2018

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

After one year, the Packers traded him to the Jets for a package that included a second-round pick in 2023 and a conditional 2024 second that could become a first.

He played just four snaps in 2023 before tearing his Achilles in Week 1, but returned as the Jets’ quarterback for the 2024 season. New York released him with a June 1 designation after the season.

He then went on to sign a one-year deal with the Steelers.

In 2025, Rodgers appeared in 16 games for the Steelers and completed 65.7 percent of his passes for 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

We’ll have more on the Steelers and Rodgers as the news is available.