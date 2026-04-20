Steelers Not Expected To Get Decision From Aaron Rodgers Before Draft

Per Ian Rapoport, the Steelers haven’t heard from QB Aaron Rodgers regarding his plans for 2026, and “there is no expectation” a final decision will be made before the draft this week.

Rapoport adds second-year QB Will Howard will be the team’s QB1 under new HC Mike McCarthy when minicamp opens on Monday.

Pittsburgh owner Art Rooney II said last month he expected Rodgers to make a decision before the draft, but now it appears they will continue to wait on the veteran signal caller.

Rodgers, 42, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that included over $100 million guaranteed in 2018

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

After one year, the Packers traded him to the Jets for a package that included a second-round pick in 2023 and a conditional 2024 second that could become a first.

He played just four snaps in 2023 before tearing his Achilles in Week 1, but returned as the Jets’ quarterback for the 2024 season. New York released him with a June 1 designation after the season.

He then went on to sign a one-year deal with the Steelers.

In 2025, Rodgers appeared in 16 games for the Steelers and completed 65.7 percent of his passes for 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

We’ll have more on the Steelers and Rodgers as the news is available.