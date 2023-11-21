Steelers Signing DB Henry Black To PS, Releasing LB Tyler Murray

Per the wire, the Steelers are signing DB Henry Black to their practice squad and releasing LB Tyler Murray from the unit.

The following is an updated look at the Steelers practice squad:

DT Jonathan Marshall

T Kellen Diesch

RB Qadree Ollison

DB Tariq Carpenter

C Ryan McCollum

DB Luq Barcoo

WR Duece Watts

WR Denzel Mims

WR Dez Fitzpatrick

FB Jack Colletto

LB Kyron Johnson

DB Jalen Elliott

NT Breiden Fehoko

DB Henry Black

LB Myles Jack

DB Eric Rowe

Black, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Baylor back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Packers but was waived and later added to their practice squad.

Black was on and off of their practice squad until Green Bay declined to tender him an offer, making him an unrestricted free agent.

He then had brief stints with both the Falcons and Colts but didn’t appear in any games for either franchise.

In 2021, Black appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and recorded 35 tackles, one interception, a forced fumble and two pass deflections.