Steelers Signing DT Brodric Martin Off Chiefs’ Practice Squad

According to Aaron Wilson, the Steelers are signing Brodric Martin off the Chiefs’ practice squad to their active roster.

Martin, 26, transferred to Western Kentucky from North Alabama after the 2020 season. He earned honorable mention as an All-CUSA selection as a senior. The Lions traded up to draft Martin in the third round with the No. 96 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He was entering the third year of a four-year, $5,304,082 rookie contract when Detroit cut him loose coming out of this year’s preseason. The Chiefs quickly signed him to their practice squad.

In 2024, Martin appeared in two games for the Lions and recorded one tackle.