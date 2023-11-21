Steelers Signing LB Blake Martinez Off Of Panthers Practice Squad

Adam Schefter reports that the Steelers are signing veteran LB Blake Martinez off of the Panthers’ practice squad.

Martinez, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Packers in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract before agreeing to a three-year, $30 million contract with the Giants in 2020.

After tearing his ACL in 2021, Martinez agreed to a pay cut for the 2022 season that guaranteed the remainder of his deal. He was still released during final cutdowns, however.

The Raiders later signed Martinez to their practice squad before promoting him to the active roster. He opted to retire from football shortly after. Las Vegas subsequently released him from the retired list.

Martinez then worked out for the Panthers back in October and was signed to their practice squad in November.

For his career, Martinez appeared in 84 games over seven seasons for the Packers, Giants, and Raiders. He recorded 700 total tackles, 39 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, four forced fumbles, three recoveries, four interceptions, and 22 pass deflections.