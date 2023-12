Steelers Signing LB Jaylon Smith

Agent Doug Hendrickson announced that his client, LB Jaylon Smith, is signing a contract with the Steelers.

Josina Anderson reports Pittsburgh intends to place Smith on the practice squad before adding him to the active roster.

Smith, 28, was a second-round pick by the Cowboys out of Notre Dame in the 2016 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $6,494,970 rookie contract.

Smith was headed into his fourth season when he signed a five-year, $64 million extension in 2019. The Cowboys made the decision to release Smith during the 2021 season and he signed on with the Packers.

Green Bay cut Smith after about a month and he caught on with the Giants on the practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster later in the season. The Giants brought Smith back to their practice squad the following season in September and he was again promoted to the active roster.

Smith caught on with the Saints during training camp and was re-signed to the practice squad after the preseason. He was signed away by the Raiders last month but was cut loose after a few weeks.

In 2022, Smith appeared in 13 games for the Giants, recording 88 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack and one fumble recovery.