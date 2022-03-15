Steelers Signing OL James Daniels To Three-Year, $26.5M Deal

According to Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo, the Steelers are signing OL James Daniels to a three-year, $26.5 million deal.

Daniels can play either guard or center and is still only 24, making this an intriguing signing for Pittsburgh as they look to retool their offensive line.

Daniels, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Bears back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $6.9 million rookie contract that included $3,930,576 guaranteed.

Daniels was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Daniels appeared in all 17 games for the Bears, making 17 starts at guard. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 19 guard out of 82 qualifying players.

