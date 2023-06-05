Steelers Signing OL Jarrid Williams

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing OL Jarrid Williams to a contract, per his agent.

The Steelers also signed RB Darius Hagans and waived WR Cody Chrest in a corresponding move, per the NFL transaction wire.

Both players were undrafted free agents who were first signed by the Colts this offseason.

Williams, 25, wound up going undrafted in 2022 out of Miami and later signed a rookie contract with the Eagles.

Philadelphia waived Williams and he was later signed to their active roster. Williams spent the season on and off of their roster.

He re-signed on a futures deal for the 2023 season but was cut loose in May.

Williams has yet to appear in an NFL game.