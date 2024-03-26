Steelers Signing RB Cordarrelle Patterson To Two-Year Deal

According to Adam Schefter, the Steelers have signed RB Cordarrelle Patterson to a two-year contract.

Tom Pelissero reports the deal has a value of $6 million.

Patterson reunites with Steelers OC Arthur Smith, who he played for with the Falcons for the past few years.

However, it’s like Patterson’s primary role will be as a kickoff returner, as he’s one of the game’s best returners and that play took on renewed importance today with the new kickoff proposal passed by the NFL.

Patterson, 33, is a former first-round pick of the Vikings back in 2013. He played out his rookie contract with the Vikings, but they declined to pick up his fifth-year option, which allowed him to sign a free-agent deal with the Raiders in 2017.

Patterson was later traded to the Patriots and played out the final year of his two-year, $8.5 million contract. From there, he agreed to a two-year, $10 million contract with the Bears in 2019. He signed a one-year deal with the Falcons for the 2021 season and later re-signed with them on a new two-year deal.

In 2023, Patterson appeared in 14 games for the Falcons, rushing 50 times for 181 yards (3.6 YPC) and adding nine receptions on 12 targets for 38 yards and touchdown. He also returned seven kickoffs for 153 yards.