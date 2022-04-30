Steelers Signing S Damontae Kazee

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Steelers are signing safety Damontae Kazee to a one-year deal.

Kazee, 28, was a fifth-round pick by the Falcons out of San Diego State back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.68 million contract with the team that included a signing bonus of $288,922.

Kazee played out the final year of his rookie contract and was set to visit with the Lions before deciding to sign with Dallas.

In 2021, Kazee appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and recorded 52 total tackles, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and four pass deflections.

