Steelers Signing S DeShon Elliott To Two-Year, $6M Deal

According to Jordan Schultz, the Steelers are signing S DeShon Elliott to a two-year, $6 million deal on Thursday.

Elliott, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2018. He finished out the final year of his four-year, $2,617,795 rookie contract and signed with the Lions in 2022. He signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins last offseason and played out his deal.

In 2023, Elliott appeared in all 17 games and recorded 82 tackles, one tackle for loss, one fumble recovery, and seven pass defenses.