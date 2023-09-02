Steelers Signing Three To Practice Squad

The Steelers are signing DB Tariq Carpenter and FB Zander Horvath to their practice squad, along with RB Qadree Ollison.

We have signed RB Qadree Ollison, RB Zander Horvath and DB Tariq Carpenter to the practice squad. @BordasLawhttps://t.co/1O5Ala6xaf — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 2, 2023

Carpenter, 24, was drafted in the seventh round by the Packers out of Georgia Tech with the No. 228 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He was in the second year of a four-year rookie deal worth $3.8 million when the Packers waived him as part of their initial 53-man roster.

In 2022, Carpenter appeared in 14 games for the Packers and recorded eight total tackles.