Steelers Signing WR Isaiah Hodgins

Jordan Schultz reports the Steelers are signing former Giants WR Isaiah Hodgins.

Hodgins, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Bills back in 2020. He signed a four-year, $3.45 million contract, but was waived at the start of the 2021 season.

Hodgins spent two years bouncing on and off Buffalo’s practice squad and active roster. The Giants claimed Hodgins off waivers in November and re-signed him as an exclusive rights free agent last offseason.

He spent the 2024 season on the Giants’ practice squad before signing a futures deal with the 49ers this offseason. Hodgins was among the 49ers final roster cuts after camp.

In 2024, Hodgins appeared in three games for the Giants and caught two passes for 12 yards.