Steelers Signing WR T.J. Luther & DB Zyon Gilbert

The Steelers announced on Wednesday they are signing WR T.J. Luther and DB Zyon Gilbert.

Luther, 24, originally signed on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Gardner Webb. He signed a three-year, $2.6 million undrafted contract but was among New York’s final roster cuts.

He then caught on with the Patriots but was released and re-signed to the practice squad. Luther later signed a futures deal with New England in January of 2024 but was released in June.

Luther is yet to appear in an NFL game.

During his college career at Gardner-Webb, Luther recorded 119 receptions for 2,030 yards and 19 touchdowns.