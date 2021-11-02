Steelers Still Looking To Trade For Defensive Line Help Before Deadline

According to Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Steelers are not planning to be done making moves at the trade deadline.

She says that after trading away OLB Melvin Ingram to the Chiefs for a sixth-round pick, Pittsburgh is looking at adding defensive line help.

The Steelers have DL Cameron Heyward, who is having a tremendous season. But DL Stephon Tuitt has been hurt and Kinhabwala says they want to reinforce the unit and help Heyward.

Gerry Dulac also hinted that Pittsburgh wasn’t done making moves earlier this morning.

We’ll have more ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline as the news is available.