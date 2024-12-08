Steelers Planning To Re-Sign QB Russell Wilson For 2025

According to Ian Rapoport, the Steelers believe their starting quarterback for 2025 is already on the roster, and current starting QB Russell Wilson remains the obvious leader for that role.

Rapoport says Pittsburgh is thrilled with what it’s gotten from Wilson so far, including a 5-1 record as a starter, quality numbers on the field and how he’s integrated into the building.

As things stand now, Rapoport adds the Steelers intend to enter into negotiations with Wilson to bring him back as the starter on a new deal in 2025, with the franchise tag also potentially an option.

Previous reports have indicated the Steelers would like to bring back both Wilson and QB Justin Fields, who started the first six games of the season while Wilson recovered from a calf injury. However if they have to pick one, Wilson is the current leader.

There’s a wide range of opinions on what Wilson’s next contract would look like, anything from $10 million a year to $35 million a year. The more he continues to play well, however, the more the high side of that range looks more accurate.

Wilson, 36, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $89.142 million contract when the Seahawks signed him to a four-year, $140 million extension that included a $65 million signing bonus.

The Seahawks traded him to the Broncos in 2022 in a blockbuster deal. Wilson stood to make base salaries of $19 million and $22 million over the final two years of his deal when he agreed to a new five-year, $245 million extension that included $165 million in guaranteed money.

However, Wilson didn’t even reach the new portion of his deal before being released by the Broncos, who absorbed a record $85 million dead cap hit. The Steelers later signed him to a one-year contract for the veteran minimum.

In 2024, Wilson has appeared in six games for the Steelers and completed 65.8 percent of his pass attempts for 1,626 yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s added 20 carries for 27 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on Wilson and the Steelers as the news is available.