Patrick Peterson Retiring With Cardinals On Monday

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that veteran CB Patrick Peterson will be in Arizona on Monday to retire as a member of the Cardinals’ franchise.

Peterson, 34, is a former first-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2011. He finished the final year of his seven-year, $83.02 million deal that included $48 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $12.5 million for the 2020 season.

Peterson signed on with the Vikings in 2021 and returned to Minnesota on a one-year deal the next year. He signed a two-year, $14 million deal with the Steelers in 2023 but was released last year and ultimately sat out the 2024 season.

For his career, Peterson appeared in 201 games over the course of 13 seasons for the Cardinals, Vikings and Steelers. He totaled 652 tackles, four sacks, two forced fumbles, 12 recoveries, 36 interceptions, two defensive touchdowns and 122 pass defenses.

Peterson was a three-year All-Pro selection and an eight-time Pro Bowler.