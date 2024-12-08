Steelers WR George Pickens Inactive With Hamstring Injury

The Steelers made WR George Pickens a surprise inactive for today’s Week 14 game against the Browns, per Ian Rapoport.

The team was hopeful he’d be able to play despite a hamstring injury and had expressed a lot of public optimism to that end, but ended up needing to shut him down.

Pickens, 23, was a preseason All-American second-team selection in 2021 and second-team preseason All-SEC. The Steelers used the No. 52 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He’s in the third year of a four-year $6,752,177 rookie contract that included a $2,090,674 signing bonus.

In 2024, Pickens has appeared in 12 games for the Steelers and caught 55 passes on 90 targets for 850 yards and three touchdowns.