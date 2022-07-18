According to Field Yates, the Steelers tried out five players who were recently playing in the USFL on Monday.
The full list of players who tried out includes:
- DT Doug Costin
- DE Freedom Akinmoladun
- DT Domenique Davis
- DT Dondrea Tillman
- DT Willie Yarbary
Costin, 24, signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2020 out of the University of Miami (Ohio).
He spent the entire 2020 season on the Jaguars’ active roster.
Costin then briefly appeared on the Bengals practice squad in 2021 before signing with the Birmingham Stallions, with whom he won the 2022 USFL Championship.
In 2020, Costin played in 12 games for Jacksonville, including nine starts, and recorded 32 tackles, three tackles-for-loss, and one fumble recovery.
