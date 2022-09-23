Steelers Tried Out Three Players

The Pittsburgh Steelers brought in free agent LB Marquel Lee, LB Dorian O’Daniel and DB Joel Iyiegbuniwe for workouts on Friday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Iyiegbuniwe, 26, was drafted by the Bears in the fourth round out of Western Kentucky. He played out the final year of a four-year, $3.1 million rookie contract and was testing unrestricted free agency for the first time in 2022.

He signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks but was cut by the team coming out of the preseason.

In 2021, Iyiegbuniwe appeared in 11 games for the Bears and recorded four total tackles and one forced fumble.

Lee, 26, is a former fifth-round pick by the Raiders in 2017 out of Wake Forest. He was in the final year of a four-year, $2.65 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $735,000 for the 2020 season when the Raiders released him coming out of training camp.

Lee sat out the 2020 season before landing with the Bills on a one-year deal last offseason but was cut loose. He re-signed with the Raiders in September. He returned to Buffalo on a one-year deal for 2022 but was released during the preseason.

In 2021, Lee appeared in 11 games and recorded nine tackles and no sacks.