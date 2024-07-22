Steelers Try Out Two Players

The Pittsburgh Steelers hosted RB Tory Carter and DE Marquiss Spencer for a tryout on Monday, per the transaction wire.

Carter, 25, went undrafted out of LSU back in 2021 before catching on with the Titans. He was waived during the team’s final roster cuts but later re-signed to the practice squad the following day.

Carter was eventually elevated to the team’s active roster but was placed on injured reserve due to an ankle injury suffered in Week 14.

In 2022, Carter appeared in nine games for the Titans and made three starts at fullback, recording no statistics.