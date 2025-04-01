Art Rooney: Signs Pointing Toward Aaron Rodgers Joining Steelers

Speaking at the league meetings, Steelers owner Art Rooney II told reporters the signs are “pointing in that direction” when asked about the team’s pursuit of adding QB Aaron Rodgers, per Gerry Dulac.

Pittsburgh has clearly had its sights set on Rodgers for a few weeks now, but the quarterback has been in less of a rush to put pen to paper.

Asked how long the Steelers would wait for Rodgers, via Brooke Pryor, Rooney responded, “Not forever, but a little while longer.” He added he did not envision the process taking as long as it has.

Rodgers has visited the Steelers and been in contact with key figures like HC Mike Tomlin. He also had a throwing session with new Steelers WR D.K. Metcalf, which is among the positive signs Rooney is citing.

Rodgers, 41, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that included over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

After one year, the Packers traded him to the Jets for a package that included a second-round pick in 2023 and a conditional 2024 second that could become a first.

He played just four snaps in 2023 before tearing his Achilles in Week 1 but returned as the Jets’ quarterback for the 2024 season. New York released him with a June 1 designation after the season.

In 2024, Rodgers appeared in all 17 games for the Jets and completed 63 percent of his passes for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

