Steelers Waive DT Trevon Mason

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Tuesday they have waived DT Trevon Mason.
Mason was just signed by Pittsburgh a couple of weeks ago following a tryout at rookie minicamp.
Mason, 6-6, 305, was a 2021 All-Pac-12 honorable mention selection as a senior at Arizona.
During his three-year college career, Mason recorded 106 total tackles, 15 for a loss, 3.5 sacks and seven pass deflections in 26 games.
