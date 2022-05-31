Steelers Waive DT Trevon Mason

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Tuesday they have waived DT Trevon Mason.

Mason was just signed by Pittsburgh a couple of weeks ago following a tryout at rookie minicamp. 

Mason, 6-6, 305, was a 2021 All-Pac-12 honorable mention selection as a senior at Arizona.

During his three-year college career, Mason recorded 106 total tackles, 15 for a loss, 3.5 sacks and seven pass deflections in 26 games.

