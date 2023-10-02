Steelers Waive WR Dez Fitzpatrick

The Pittsburgh Steelers released WR Dez Fitzpatrick on Monday, according to Field Yates.

Fitzpatrick, 25, was picked at No. 109 overall out of Louisville. He is entering the first year of his four-year, $4.3 million rookie contract and was set to earn a base salary of $660,000 this season when the Titans waived him coming out of the preseason.

Tennessee later re-signed him to their practice squad before later adding him to their active roster. The Steelers signed him to a contract last month.

In 2022, Dez Fitzpatrick has appeared in one game for the Steelers but has yet to catch a pass.