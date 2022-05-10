Steelers Waiving Three Players

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Tuesday that they have waived three players.

We have waived LS Rex Sunahara & LB Tegray Scales. We have also waived/injured CB Isaiah Johnson. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 10, 2022

The full list of players being waived by Pittsburgh includes:

LS Rex Sunahara LB Tegray Scales CB Isaiah Johnson

Scales, 26, wound up signing on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Indiana back in May of 2019. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Scales had a brief stint on the Colts practice squad in December. He signed a futures deal with the Steelers for 2020 but was waived coming out of camp. He had a brief stint on the Buccaneers practice squad before returning to Pittsburgh. He was cut again midway through camp.

From there, Scales caught on briefly with the Cleveland Browns before signing back with the Steelers for a second stint.

In 2021, Scales appeared in one game for the Steelers but recorded no statistics.

Johnson, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $3.2 million contract when the Raiders waived him coming out of the preseason.

The Cowboys signed Johnson to their practice squad in October, but released him four days later. He then caught on with the Pittsburgh Steelers’ taxi squad during the 2021 season.

In 2020, Johnson appeared in 13 games for the Raiders and recorded 11 tackles, no interceptions and four passes defended.