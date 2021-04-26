Steelers “Wide Open” To Drafting A Quarterback

In a pre-draft press conference, Steelers GM Kevin Colbert said the team is “wide open” to using a draft pick on a quarterback this weekend.

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger returns for another season as the starter and Pittsburgh has Mason Rudolph, Dwayne Haskins and Joshua Dobbs behind him.

But Colbert says there’s room for more if the right player is available.

“If you look at our current depth, obviously we have four NFL veteran quarterbacks on our roster, which I feel great about,” Colber said via Pro Football Talk. “We also have three of those four that are in the last year of their so-called deals, when you look at it realistically. So it’s an unusual group in that we do have four.

“Can you add a young one? Absolutely. We always have to be on the look for that next guy and try to predict the value of taking that player at that position because most likely a young quarterback won’t play for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021.”

Colbert reminded reporters that they took a similar approach back in 2004 when they drafted Roethlisberger to replace veteran Tommy Maddox.

“It goes all the way back to Ben,” Colbert said. “Ben wasn’t a sure pick when we were sitting there at 11 because we had more pressing issues than a quarterback because Tommy had done some good things for us. It wasn’t like we couldn’t have started a season with Tommy. When Ben was there for us, it would’ve been a huge mistake not to take him. So we’ll always be open to adding what we believe is the most critical position. But again, we feel good about having four vets to work with at this point.”

With their first pick not coming until No. 24, it’s unlikely one of the top first-round quarterbacks is available for the Steelers on Thursday.

However, Pittsburgh could still add a developmental prospect to compete with Rudolph and Haskins as the Steelers eye the future at the position.