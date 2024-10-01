According to Aaron Wilson, the Steelers worked out eight players on Tuesday including WR Andy Isabella.

The full list includes:

WR Josh Ali WR Andy Isabella OLB Eku Leota LB Yvandy Rigby LB Thomas Rush WR Kyle Sheets LB Zeke Vandenburgh Craig Young

Of this group, Pittsburgh signed Leota to their practice squad.

Isabella, 27, is a former second-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2019 NFL Draft out of UMass. He was in the fourth year of his four-year, $4,629,876 rookie contract that included a $1,387,176 signing bonus when the Cardinals decided to waive him.

He caught on with the Ravens in October of last year and bounced on and off their practice squad last season. Unfortunately, the Ravens opted to release him in July and he caught on with the Bills shortly after.

Isabella had multiple elevations to Buffalo’s active roster and they re-signed him to a futures contract after the 2023 season. He was among the Bills’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

In 2023, Isabella appeared in two games for the Bills and recorded no statistics.