Steelers Worked Out Four Defensive Backs

The Pittsburgh Steelers brought in four free agent defensive backs for tryouts on Friday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

DB Nico Bolden DB Tyler Coyle DB Tyree Gillespie DB Keidron Smith

Gillespie, 25, is a former fourth-round pick by the Raiders in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Missouri. He was in the second year of a four-year, $4 million rookie deal when the Raiders opted to trade him to the Titans for a seventh-round pick.

Gillespie lasted just a few weeks in Tennessee and was ultimately waived before the start of the 2022 season. From there, the Jaguars claimed him off waivers and signed him to their practice squad.

He returned on a futures deal for the 2023 season but was waived after the draft and claimed by the Texans.

In 2022, Gillespie appeared in three games for the Jaguars and recorded no statistics.