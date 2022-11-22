Steelers Worked Out Four Players

According to Aaron Wilson, the Steelers brought in four players for workouts on Tuesday including G Willie Wright.

The full list includes:

Wright, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Tulsa back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Browns and returned to Cleveland on a futures contract for the 2020 season.

However, the Browns waived Wright and he later signed on to the Falcons’ practice squad. Atlanta brought him back on a futures deal before eventually waiving him during the preseason last year. The Bears signed him to a futures deal back in January but was cut loose in July. He signed with the Titans and August but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

Wright has yet to appear in an NFL game.