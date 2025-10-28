Steelers Working Out DBs Vonn Bell & Eddie Jackson Tuesday

Per Nick Farabaugh, Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said they are working out safeties Vonn Bell and Eddie Jackson on Tuesday.

Bell, 30, was taken with the No. 61 overall pick out of Ohio State after the Saints traded up with the Patriots to select him in the middle of round two. The Saints gave up their third- and fourth-round picks as part of the deal to select Bell.

Bell signed a four-year contract worth $5,118,974 to go along with a signing bonus of $1,922,888. He later joined the Bengals on a three-year contract worth $18 million that included $11.5 million guaranteed.

From there, Bell signed a three-year, $18 million deal with the Panthers in 2023 but was cut after just one season. He signed a one-year deal with the Bengals for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Bell apppeared in 17 games for the Bengals and recorded 55 total tackles, one forced fumble and two passes defended

Jackson, 31, was a fourth-round pick of the Bears back in 2017 out of Alabama. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.067 million contract when he agreed to a four-year, $58.4 million extension with the Bears.

Jackson was due to make a base salary of $14 million in the final year of that deal in 2024 but was cut loose back in February. He then went on to sign with Baltimore in July 2024 but wound up being waived by the team in November. Jackson spent the rest of the 2024 season with the Chargers.

In 2024, Jackson has appeared in nine games for the Ravens and recorded 30 total tackles and one pass defended.