Steelers Working Out OL Eric Smith

According to NFL Draft Diamonds, the Steelers are working out OL Eric Smith, who was recently released by the Jets.

Smith, 27, wound up signing with the Dolphins after going undrafted in the 2017 draft. Miami released Smith before the start of the season and he ended up catching on with the Patriots’ practice squad.

From there, Smith had stints with the Jets, Giants and Cowboys before signing on with the Cardinals. He returned to Arizona on a futures contract last January but was released during the preseason.

Smith had a second stint with the Giants in camp, signed with the Jets practice squad briefly to start the season, then spent time with the Titans before returning to the Jets a third time near the end of the season.

For his career, Smith has appeared in four total games.