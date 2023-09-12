Steelers WR Diontae Johnson To Miss Time With Hamstring Injury

According to Adam Schefter, Steelers WR Diontae Johnson is expected to miss “a few weeks” with the hamstring injury he sustained in Week 1.

Johnson is Pittsurgh’s top wideout so this is a big loss for a reeling Steelers team.

Johnson, 27, was selected with the No. 66 overall pick in the third round by the Steelers out of Toledo back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $4,251,708 contract that included a $1,129,110 signing bonus.

He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a two-year, $36 million extension entering the 2022 season.

In 2023, Johnson has appeared in one game for the Steelers and caught three passes on six targets for 48 yards.