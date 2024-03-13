Steelers & WR Tyler Boyd Have ‘Mutual Interest’

According to Mark Kaboly of The Athletic, the Steelers and free agent WR Tyler Boyd have “mutual interest” in a potential deal.

Kaboly adds that the parties have spoken about him possibly returning to Pittsburgh. However, nothing is considered imminent at this time.

Boyd, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4.237 million contract and made a base salary of $980,769 for the 2019 season.

The Bengals re-signed Boyd to a four-year, $43 million extension back in 2019.

In 2023, Tyler Boyd appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals and caught 67 passes for 667 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

