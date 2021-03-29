Stephon Gilmore ‘Very Open’ To Signing Extension With Patriots

According to Albert Breer, Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore is “very open” to signing an extension with the Patriots.

Breer says Gilmore is set to make just $7 million in 2021 and one way or another it’s unlikely he plays for just that figure. New England gave Gilmore a cash advance last year before the season that Breer notes was a tacit acknowledgment by the team that Gilmore likely wouldn’t be back with the team.

However, Breer adds Gilmore’s injury last season impacted the Patriots’ ability to get what they felt was proper trade compensation for Gilmore.

Given the team looks like a potential contender again, Breer thinks there’s a better chance an extension gets done.

Gilmore came up as a potential trade candidate at the deadline last year, but the Patriots ultimately held on to him.

His name emerged in trade rumors again this offseason but the Patriots have not been actively shopping the former Defensive Player of the Year.

Gilmore, 30, was taken with the No. 10 overall pick by the Bills back in 2012. He played out his rookie contract, but the Bills elected to pick up his fifth-year option for the 2016 season.

Gilmore would later depart for a five-year, $65 million contract that includes $31 million guaranteed with the Patriots. He stands to make a base salary of $7 million in 2021.

In 2020, Gilmore appeared in 11 games for the Patriots and recorded 37 tackles, one interception, a forced fumble and three passes defended.

We’ll have more on Gilmore as the news is available.