‘Strong Mutual Interest’ Between Chiefs & Whitney Mercilus

The Kansas City Chiefs and veteran free-agent DE Whitney Mercilus have “strong mutual interest,” according to Aaron Wilson.

Mercilus is reportedly being released by the Texans in an effort for the team to get younger at premium positions during their rebuild. However, his release won’t be official until Tuesday at 4 pm EST.

The Chiefs could certainly use some pass rush help and Mercilus would be, arguably, the best available option once he’s officially available to be signed.

Mercilus, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2012. He was in the final year of his five-year, $27.431 million contract that included $10.8 million guaranteed in 2019 when he signed a four-year, $54 million extension with the Texans.

Mercilus was set to earn a base salary of $4,500,000 this season. The Texans opted to restructure Mercilus’ contract this past offseason, which created $4 million in salary cap room in 2021 and added voidable years in 2022 and 2023.

In 2021, Mercilus has appeared in six games for the Texans and recorded 12 tackles and three sacks.