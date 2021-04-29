‘Strong Perception’ Drew Lock Could Be Available For Trade If Broncos Draft QB

Albert Breer of SI reports that if the Broncos end up selecting a quarterback such as Justin Fields or Trey Lance, there’s a “strong perception” that Drew Lock will be on the trade block starting Friday.

According to Breer, one possible landing spot for Lock that he’s heard mentioned is the Vikings, given that they could use an affordable backup to Kirk Cousins.

Breer adds that the Panthers are another team that could be in the mix, depending on whether or not they draft a quarterback tonight.

The Broncos acquired Teddy Bridgewater from the Panthers this week, but reports have since mentioned that this won’t prevent them from taking a quarterback in round one should the right prospect be available.

Lock, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Broncos back in 2019. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year, $7,010,820 rookie contract including a $3,118,776 signing bonus.

In 2020, Lock appeared in 13 games for the Broncos and completed 57.3 percent of his passes for 2,933 yards, 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He also rushed for 160 yards and three touchdowns.