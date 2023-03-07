Talks Between Jets & Aaron Rodgers Expected To Continue Tuesday

Dan Graziano of ESPN confirms that Aaron Rodgers has had talks with the Jets this week regarding a potential trade.

Sources have told Graziano that conversations between Rodgers and the Jets are expected to continue into Tuesday. Although, he says it’s unclear whether this will result in a trade.

Graziano adds that it’s clear that Green Bay has given the Jets permission to speak with Rodgers.

There are complications with a Rodgers trade, given that he’s owed a lot of money and it could require the Packers to rework his deal. There’s also trade compensation.

Rodgers has yet to announce whether he’ll return for the 2023 season, but a decision is expected soon.

Rodgers, 39, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension this offseason with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

In 2022, Rodgers appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions to go along with 94 yards rushing and a touchdown.

We’ll have more regarding Rodgers as the news is available.