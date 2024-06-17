Talks Have Stalled Between 49ers & WR Brandon Aiyuk

On Monday, 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk posted a TikTok of himself talking to former Arizona State teammate Jayden Daniels where he said “they said they don’t want me back…I swear,” via KNBR.

Tim Kawakami noted contract talks with the 49ers and players can get pointed, and he doesn’t doubt some version of that was said or implied to Aiyuk or his agent related to the contract offers being discussed.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said over the weekend he had gotten the sense talks have stalled between the 49ers and Aiyuk.

Fowler says while San Francisco wants Aiyuk on a long-term deal, so far they haven’t been willing to meet the market. Aiyuk sees himself as a top-ten receiver and wants to be paid accordingly.

The latest report had the 49ers’ offer to Aiyuk at $26 million per year. That sum would slot Aiyuk eighth among all wideouts in average annual salary, ahead of Eagles WR DeVonta Smith but behind Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown and Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle. All signed new deals this offseason.

Clearly that’s not enough for Aiyuk, otherwise a deal would be done. Aiyuk skipped mandatory minicamp last week, putting himself liable for fines of up to $104,259.

The 49ers rebuffed trade interest in Aiyuk during the draft but have gotten no closer to a deal since then.

Aiyuk, 26, was a one-year starter at Arizona State and earned first-team All-Pac 12 in his final season. The 49ers traded up with the Vikings to select him with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $12,531,342 rookie contract that included a $6,673,703 signing bonus. The 49ers picked up his fifth-year option last year that will cost them $14,124,000 fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

Aiyuk is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2023, Aiyuk appeared in 16 games for the 49ers and caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards receiving and seven touchdowns.

We will have more news on Aiyuk as it becomes available.