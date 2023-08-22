Tarik Cohen Fully Recovered From ACL & Achilles Injuries, Looking To Resume Career

Adam Schefter reports that former Bears RB Tarik Cohen is now healthy after recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in 2021 and an Achilles tear he sustained last May.

Schefter says that Cohen is now looking to resume his NFL career and getting ready for workouts with prospective teams.

Cohen, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Bears out of North Carolina A&T back in 2017. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3.03 million contract when he agreed to a three-year deal with a maximum value of $18.25 million.

Cohen’s contract with the Bears included a base value of the deal is $17.25 million and includes $9.533 million fully guaranteed. He was placed on injured reserve in September of 2020 after suffering a torn ACL in Week 3 and spent last year on the PUP list.

The Bears released Cohen with an injury designation.

In 2020, Cohen appeared in three games for the Bears, rushing 14 times for 74 yards (5.3 YPC). He also caught six passes for 41 yards (6.8 YPC).