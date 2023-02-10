Taylor Lewan Expects To Be Released In Coming Weeks, Wants To Be Back With Titans

Titans veteran LT Taylor Lewan tells Jim Wyatt of the team’s official website that he believes he will be released in the coming weeks due to his contract situation.

“In the next couple of weeks, I will be cut by the Tennessee Titans – that will happen,” Lewan said. “I truly believe that in my heart of hearts.

“Then I have to go into a situation that I’ve never been in in my entire life: I have to weigh the pros and cons of playing football, or not playing football.”

Lewan foes appear open to a restructured contract that could work for both parties.

“Obviously my contract is $14 million next year,” Lewan said. “If they come back and are like, ‘If you want to come back, this is the number we’ll bring you back at’ I’m sure there will be somewhat of a conversation of: How does your knee look? Are you interested in playing? Mike and I have a fantastic relationship. Mike and I talk, we text, he makes fun of me and Will on a group chat on a consistent basis. It’s a great relationship. So, there will be a lot of transparency and he’ll tell me how he feels and what he thinks and if he thinks that’s a good thing for them, then there is absolutely a conversation to be had. If I was going to play another year, my preferred spot would be where I’ve been for the last nine years. I’m a loyal guy, and it would feel very uncomfortable for me to wear a different uniform.”

Lewan is coming off an ACL tear he suffered back in Week 2 and made it clear that he will contemplate retirement this offseason.

“Football, it is not something I can wake up five years from now and say: You know what dude? I am going to go play ball again,” Lewan said. “Once this chapter is closed, I am not a Brett Favre. I am not these guys that is going to retire and unretire. I am not going to do that. I am going to make a decision, and I’m going to stick with that decision. But I am happy either way, and I think that is the most beautiful thing I can be given in my life. Regardless of what decision I make, I will truly find peace and joy in both decisions. So, I am very, very lucky, and fortunate.”

Lewan, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Titans back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $11.485 million rookie contract when the Titans picked up his fifth-year option in 2017.

From there, Lewan signed a five-year, $80 million extension in 2017 that made him the NFL’s highest-paid offensive lineman at the time.

In 2022, Lewan appeared in two games for the Titans, starting each game at left tackle.