Taysom Hill Unlikely To Return To Saints In 2025?

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Saints TE Taysom Hill is unlikely to return to New Orleans next season.

“They have a decision coming on Taysom Hill, hard to imagine he’d be back on the Saints in New Orleans, but I guess anything is possible,” Rapoport said, via Saints Wire.

Hill will be 35 next season and is coming off of a torn ACL and other knee damage suffered in December. His cap hit will be around $18 million next season. New Orleans can release Hill with one of their post-June 1 cuts and save approximately $10 million against the cap.

Hill, 34, wound up signing on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of BYU back in 2017. He was waived and later claimed off of waivers by the Saints.

Hill played out the final year of his rookie contract before receiving a restricted tender from the Saints last year. New Orleans signed Hill to a two-year deal worth $21 million a month later.

Hill’s deal was set to void before the 2022 season, but the Saints gave Hill a sizable contract extension. He’s entering the final year of that deal and due a $10 million base salary in 2025.

In 2024, Hill appeared in eight games for the Saints and rushed for 278 yards on 39 carries (7.1 YPA) and six touchdowns to go along with 23 receptions on 31 targets for 187 yards.