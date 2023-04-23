Teams Believe Ryan Tannehill Is Available For Trade

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Sportscenter Sunday that teams around the NFL believe Titans QB Ryan Tannehill is available for trade.

“Teams I talk to do believe that Tannehill could be, or is, available via trade,” Fowler said, via BleacherReport.com. “He’s got a $36 million cap hit. New GM Ran Carthon is resetting this roster in a big way, they’re making some moves. And so, right now they would need a replacement though, they would need somebody in place.

“So, do they draft one? I’ve talked to some teams who believe that the Titans are looking at moving up or even moving back from No. 11 because they have a lot of needs to fill,” Fowler added. “So, it’s not all about the quarterback position. So, at least Ryan Tannehill is comfort food, he is available, and they know what to expect.”

Jason La Canfora previously reported that Tannehill is viewed as available by other teams. He noted it’s possible the Titans could move up for their quarterback of the future, as some reports have indicated they checked in on the price for the No. 3 pick.

Tannehill, 34, is a former first-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2012. After six seasons, Miami traded Tannehill to the Titans in 2019 for draft compensation.

As a part of the trade, Tannehill reworked his contract to a one-year, $1.875 million deal with the potential for more incentives. He then signed a four-year, $118 million deal in 2020.

Tannehill was set to make a base salary of $24.5 million in 2021 when he restructured his deal. He’s due $27 million in the final year of his deal in 2023.

In 2022, Tannehill appeared in 12 games for the Titans and completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 2,536 yards, 13 touchdowns, and six interceptions to go along with 98 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Titans as the news is available.