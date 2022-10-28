Teams Calling Commanders About Trade For RB Antonio Gibson

Update:

Commanders HC Ron Rivera told reporters on Friday that they have “no intention” of trading RB Antonio Gibson.

“We have no intention of moving Antonio Gibson,” Rivera said, per Nicki Jhabvala.

Rivera added that he was disappointed that it was reported they were taking calls, as they like their running backs room.

Jordan Schultz reports that the Commanders are receiving trade calls from teams interested in acquiring RB Antonio Gibson.

Schultz adds that his sense regarding Gibson is that Washington prefers to keep him as a complement to rookie Brian Robinson Jr and they’re not shopping him as much as they’re listening to potential offers.

According to Schultz, Gibson could “command a nice return.”

However, it’s clear that Washington has high hopes for Robinson, who started last week and out-touched Gibson.

Gibson, 24, was a one-year starter at Memphis, where he played wide receiver, before being selected by Washington with the No. 66 pick in the draft.

He signed a four-year $4,932,636 rookie contract that includes a $1,147,373 signing bonus. Gibson stands to make base salaries of $1 million and $1.3 million over the next two years of the agreement.

In 2022, Gibson has appeared in seven games for the Commanders and rushed for 273 yards on 71 carries (3.8 YPC) to go along with 22 receptions for 170 yards receiving and three total touchdowns.

