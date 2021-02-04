Teams Calling Eagles About Possible Trade For Carson Wentz

According to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, the Eagles have fielded calls from teams that are interested in discussing a trade for QB Carson Wentz.

Philadelphia’s stance — for now — is that Wentz remains a part of their plan for 2021. In fact, they reportedly told prospective head coaching candidates during the interview process they wanted Wentz back.

But Eagles GM Howie Roseman has listened and discussed with interested teams, as is his usual stance with trade calls.

It’s not clear what the price would be for Wentz in a trade. Rapoport and Garafolo say the Colts are linked to Wentz because of their need at the position and his history with HC Frank Reich. Other teams are interested as well.

Another layer to the situation is that while Wentz has not requested a trade, not all of his issues with the team were fixed when the Eagles fired HC Doug Pederson, per Rapoport and Garafolo.

If Wentz remains in Philadelphia, the early indications are he and second-round QB Jalen Hurts will compete for the starting job in 2021.

It will be interesting to see how this situation unfolds this offseason, as Wentz is now one of the most intriguing names that could potentially be on the move this offseason at quarterback.

Wentz, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $26.7 million rookie contract that included a $16.7 million signing bonus when the Eagles picked up his fifth-year option that would have cost them $22.78 million for the 2020 season.

The Eagles then signed Wentz to a four-year, $128 million extension going into the 2019 season that included $107 million in guarantees.

In 2020, Wentz has appeared in 12 games for the Eagles and completed 57.4 percent of his passes for 2,620 yards, 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He also rushed for 276 yards and five touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Eagles and Wentz as the news is available.