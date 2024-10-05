Teams Expected To Call Browns About Potential Amari Cooper Trade

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN expects that teams will call the Browns about a potential trade for veteran WR Amari Cooper.

Fowler adds that while the Browns are not shopping Cooper, teams may be interested in his low salary cap number after Cleveland restructured his deal back in July.

Cooper, 30, is a former No. 4 overall pick by the Raiders out of Alabama in the 2015 NFL Draft. The Raiders traded him to the Cowboys for a first-round pick midway through the 2018 season.

He played out the final year of his four-year, $22.7 million contract, as well as his fifth-year option which cost Dallas $13,924,000 for 2019. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a five-year, $100 million contract with the Cowboys in 2020.

The Browns then acquired him, along with a sixth-round pick, via a trade with Dallas that saw the Cowboys receive a fifth and sixth-round pick.

In July of 2024, Cooper and the Browns agreed to a one-year restructured contract that guarantees him $20 million and adds an additional $5 million in incentives to his current deal. The $5 million dollar raise and the $20 million guaranteed remaining on his contract mean that $80 million of the $100 million still owed to Cooper is guaranteed.

In 2024, Cooper has appeared in four games for the Browns and caught 16 passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns.

We will have more news on Cooper as it becomes available.