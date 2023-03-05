Teams Eyeing Potential Trade For Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, some teams have Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire on their radar as a potential trade option this offseason.

Fowler explains that he doesn’t believe Kansas City is actively shopping Edwards-Helaire around the league. However, he says it could be more of a “we will listen” situation.

Edwards-Helaire hasn’t lived up to expectations in Kansas City, but he was clearly a very talented running back entering the NFL. The expectation is that the Chiefs will not pick up his fifth-year option this May.

Edwards-Helaire, 23, is a former first-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2020 out of LSU. He’s in the third year of his four-year, $10,821,572 rookie contract that included a $5,430,234 signing bonus.

The contract includes a fifth-year option for the Chiefs to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2022, Edwards-Helaire appeared in 10 games for the Chiefs and rushed for 302 yards on 71 carries (4.3 YPC) and three touchdowns, adding 17 receptions on 23 targets for 157 yards and three more touchdowns.