Teams Had Some Concerns About Broncos RB Jonah Coleman’s Knee Pre-Draft

Per SI.com’s Albert Breer, there were “real concerns” about Broncos RB Jonah Coleman’s knee before the draft.

Breer adds those concerns were a “major factor” in why he was available on round three. He mentions Denver took a look at Coleman’s knee during his top-30 visit, and felt like his knee health is a risk, but a risk worth taking.

Should Coleman stay healthy, Breer thinks he’ll be a factor in Denver’s backfield alongside RJ Harvey and J.K. Dobbins.

Coleman, 22, started his career at Arizona before following HC Jedd Fisch to Washington in 2024. He started two years for the Huskies and was a third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2024.

During his four-year college career, Coleman rushed 522 times for 2,939 yards (5.6 YPC) and 32 touchdowns to go along with 83 catches for 800 yards and another three touchdowns in 46 career games.