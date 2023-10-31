Teams Have Reached Out To Patriots About Potential Trade For Ezekiel Elliott

Jordan Schultz reports that running back-needy teams have contacted the Patriots about a potential trade for RB Ezekiel Elliott.

Given how the Patriots’ season has gone thus far, you would think they would seriously consider getting some draft compensation for a part-time running back, who will be an unrestricted free agent next year.

Some of the teams mentioned as being in the market for running backs include the Browns, Ravens, Cowboys and Packers among others.

Elliott, 28, was taken with the No. 4 overall pick by the Cowboys back in 2016. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $24,956,342, which included a signing bonus of $16,350,068.

Elliott was set to make a base salary of $3.85 million for the 2019 season and another $9.1 million in 2020 under the fifth-year option when he elected to hold out for a new deal in 2019. Dallas eventually re-signed him to a six-year, $90 million extension that included $50 million guaranteed.

However, the Cowboys designated Elliott a June 1 release during the offseason. From there, the Patriots signed Elliott to a contract this summer.

In 2023, Elliott has appeared in eight games for the Patriots and rushed for 260 yards on 67 carries (3.9 YPC) to go along with 13 receptions for 59 yards receiving and two touchdowns.